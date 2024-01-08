Ensuring Optimal Calf Health: The Role of Colostrum and Transition Milk

Diverse Ways to Boost Calf Health

Feeding young calves properly is crucial to ensuring their overall well-being. Farmers understand the significance of effective calf management and invest considerable effort in this area. The calf’s environment, upbringing, and the quality of its feed all profoundly impact its health. Hence, it is essential for calves to be born into clean and hygienic surroundings, with a well-bedded straw shed providing an optimal start.

After birth, it is crucial to administer colostrum, the first milk produced by the mother cow. Colostrum plays a vital role in the health of young calves as it provides essential nutrients and maternal antibodies that safeguard against early-life infections. To ensure quality, farmers can easily test colostrum using a brix refractometer. Only colostrum with a reading over 22% should be fed to calves, as it indicates a concentration of 50 mg/ml of immunoglobulins, key to protecting the calf.

To facilitate proper colostrum feeding, farmers can adhere to the recommended “1,2,3” method:

1. Utilize the first milk (colostrum) from the cow.

2. Feed the calf colostrum within the first two hours of birth.

3. Offer at least 3L of high-quality colostrum to the calves.

On average, dairy calves weigh around 35kg at birth. Feeding them 3L of high-quality colostrum ensures they receive enough antibodies, comprising approximately 8.5% of their birth weight. It is worth noting that if the average calf weight exceeds 35kg, farmers may need to increase the amount of colostrum for the first feed.

Transition milk, collected from milking’s second to sixth, also plays a significant role in calf health during the early stages of life. Although calves cannot acquire new antibodies after 24 hours of age, transition milk has a local effect on the calf’s gut lining, bolstering its health and minimizing the likelihood of sickness. Research conducted by Teagasc indicates that feeding calves 5L of transition milk per day reduces the incidence of health issues.

For farms vaccinating cows against scours, providing transition milk is particularly important. The recommended feeding rate is 2-2.5L per feeding, twice a day for the first three days of life.

FAQs About Feeding Calves:

Q: What is colostrum?

A: Colostrum is the first milk produced by the cow after calving. It is rich in nutrients and maternal antibodies crucial for the health of newborn calves.

Q: How can farmers ensure colostrum quality?

A: Using a brix refractometer, farmers can test the quality of colostrum. Ideally, colostrum should have a reading over 22% to guarantee the presence of immunoglobulins.

Q: What is transition milk?

A: Transition milk is the milk collected between the second and sixth milkings post-calving. It is no longer colostrum but still vital for calf health due to its local protective effect in the gut.

Q: How much colostrum should be fed to calves?

A: The “1,2,3” method recommends feeding at least 3L of high-quality colostrum to calves within the first two hours of birth.

Sources:

– For more information, visit [source domain].