Colorful Unveils “MEOW” Series of Motherboards and Graphics Cards for Cat Lovers

Colorful has delighted cat enthusiasts with its latest product lineup, the “MEOW” series. Inspired by popular cat culture, the MEOW series features motherboards, graphics cards, and chassis that pay homage to feline companions.

The first products in the MEOW series are inspired by Bobi, an orange tabby cat. Known for its adorable and playful nature, Bobi serves as the inspiration for the MEOW ORANGE models. These models include graphics cards and a compact micro-ATX motherboard, all adorned with cat-inspired designs.

The MEOW ORANGE graphics cards come in two variants: the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8 GB and RTX 4060 8 GB models. The RTX 4060 Ti MEOW-ORG 8GB features a triple-fan cooler design, while the RTX 4060 MEOW-ORG 8GB boasts a compact dual-fan cooler design, perfect for smaller PC builds.

The B760M-MEOW WIFI D5 ORANGE motherboard stands out with its unique art style inspired by Bobi. Designed in a micro-ATX form factor, it features cat-inspired designs on the white PCB, heatsinks, and CMOS battery. The motherboard supports 12th and 13th generation Intel Core processors and DDR5 memory. It also offers three M.2 slots that support fast PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs.

To round out the MEOW series, Colorful has collaborated with Segotep to create the MEOW ORANGE Series chassis. This micro-ATX tower showcases panel art inspired by Bobi, with semi-mesh front and side panels for improved ventilation. The chassis supports mini-ITX and micro-ATX motherboards, multiple storage options, liquid cooling configurations, high CPU coolers, and up to six case fans.

While availability and pricing details are scarce, Colorful has announced plans to include the MEOW series in pre-built PCs in select regions. Additionally, the company expresses its intention to release power supplies, SSDs, and memory modules under the MEOW lineup, further catering to the desires of cat enthusiasts.

In summary, Colorful’s MEOW series offers a range of cat-themed products, including motherboards and graphics cards, targeting cat lovers and those who appreciate unique designs.

