Colorado Incentivizes Electric Vehicle Adoption

Colorado is actively encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) by offering generous incentives. In addition to the existing federal tax credit of $7,500, Colorado residents can receive a state tax credit of up to $5,000 when purchasing a new EV. It is important to note that this state tax credit will expire on January 1, 2025.

Starting from January 1, 2024, buyers of new EVs with a price below $35,000 can also avail of an additional tax credit of $2,500. This means that popular models like Tesla’s Model 3, Chevy Bolt, Mini Cooper Electric, and Mazda MX-30 may qualify for both federal and state tax credits.

Colorado residents can further benefit from trading in their old internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles that are at least 12 years old. Depending on the buyer’s income, this can result in an additional discount of up to $6,000 when purchasing a new EV or up to $4,000 when purchasing a used one.

Additionally, Xcel Energy, Colorado’s largest electricity and natural gas supplier, offers discounts of up to $5,500 for new EVs and up to $3,000 for used vehicles based on the buyer’s income.

In total, buyers can potentially qualify for up to $26,500 in incentives when purchasing a new EV, and up to $11,000 for a used one. These initiatives are part of Governor Jared Polis’s goal to have 940,000 EVs on Colorado’s roads by 2030.

While some states have chosen to ban the sale of new ICE vehicles, Colorado is focusing on incentivizing EV adoption. However, this increased adoption raises concerns about the loss of gasoline tax revenue that supports road maintenance. To address this, 33 states have implemented annual EV fees, ranging from $50 to over $200.

The availability of such significant incentives, alongside the efforts of EV manufacturers to lower prices and remain competitive, makes Colorado an attractive destination for consumers looking to make the switch to electric vehicles.