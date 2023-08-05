Colorado Governor Advocates for Economic Freedom

Colorado Governor Jared Polis is defying stereotypes of typical Democratic politicians through his advocacy for economic freedom. Prior to his political career, Polis excelled as an entrepreneur, successfully building online flower and greeting card companies, charter schools, and a venture fund. The collective sale of his businesses reached a staggering $1 billion.

Polis views entrepreneurship as a form of public service, on par with government. He acknowledges that companies such as Amazon, Apple, and Google often provide greater value and service to the public than most governments do. He recognizes that government interference frequently hinders business success.

In order to facilitate individual success, Polis has signed a bill in Colorado allowing anyone under 18 to operate small or occasional businesses without a permit. Furthermore, he aims to eliminate Colorado’s income tax, arguing that it penalizes achievement.

Polis takes a refreshing approach to fighting inflation, advocating for increased immigration and reduced tariffs. He believes that trade should not be punished, as it brings benefits to society. Additionally, he supports drug legalization, including substances like magic mushrooms, due to the job creation, tax revenue, and improved safety that can result.

While Polis’s stance on economic freedom is admirable, it is important to acknowledge that there are areas where he falls short. He has implemented policies that infringe on individual freedoms, such as compelling bakers and website designers to provide services for events they oppose. Furthermore, Polis has expanded government-run schools, which may not produce optimal outcomes.

Despite these divergences, Polis’s dedication to economic freedom and emphasis on individual responsibility distinguish him from many politicians within his own party.