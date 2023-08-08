Colorado Springs City Council Supports $3 Million Incentive Request for Solar Manufacturer Meyer Burger

The Colorado Springs City Council has expressed its support for a $3 million financial incentive request from Meyer Burger, a Swiss solar manufacturer. Meyer Burger plans to invest over $400 million to transform a former Intel semiconductor plant into a solar cell manufacturing facility.

The project is expected to create more than 350 high-paying jobs, according to Bob Cope, the Economic Development Officer of Colorado Springs. Meyer Burger will manufacture solar cells, which are essential components of solar modules used in residential and commercial buildings.

To move forward with the project, Cope recommended that the council approve a 10-year economic development agreement between the city and Meyer Burger. This agreement would result in the creation of 380 high-paying jobs over the span of 10 years, with an average annual wage of about $77,842. Additionally, the project could indirectly or through induced demand create another 434 jobs.

In support of the project, Colorado Springs is offering up to $3,035,000 in incentives. These incentives include a sales and use tax rebate on the purchase of business personal property, as well as a rebate on the purchase of construction materials.

Cope estimates that this agreement would boost the local economy by approximately $1.07 billion over 10 years and generate around $13.5 million in new city revenues. Moreover, the project is anticipated to generate roughly $25 million in surplus revenue from Colorado Springs Utilities.

Overall, the project is expected to bring significant economic benefits to Colorado Springs while also creating a thriving solar industry in the area.