Colorado Springs City Council Supports Meyer Burger’s Financial Incentive Request for Solar Manufacturing Facility

The Colorado Springs City Council has expressed its backing for a financial incentive request of around $3 million from Meyer Burger, a solar manufacturer based in Switzerland. Meyer Burger plans to invest $403.5 million in a span of two years to convert the former Intel semiconductor plant at 1575 Garden of the Gods Road into a solar cell manufacturing facility. This project is expected to generate over 350 high-paying jobs.

If approved, a 10-year economic development agreement will be established between the city and Meyer Burger, with the anticipation of creating 380 high-paying jobs over the next decade. The average annual wage for these positions is projected to be $77,842. Additionally, there is potential for an additional 434 indirect or induced jobs to be created during this time.

The project agreement also holds the potential to create 2,235 construction jobs. The incentives proposed by Colorado Springs for the project total up to $3,035,000, including tax rebates on business personal property and construction materials.

According to Economic Development Officer Bob Cope, this agreement is estimated to contribute approximately $1.07 billion to the local economy over the next decade. It is also projected to generate about $13.5 million in new city revenues and an additional $25 million in surplus revenue from Colorado Springs Utilities. Overall, the solar manufacturing facility is expected to bring in approximately $3.85 million in annual revenue for the city, amounting to a total of $38.5 million over the course of ten years.