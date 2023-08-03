Colorado Governor Jared Polis: Prioritizing Economic Freedom and Entrepreneurship

Colorado Governor Jared Polis is a unique Democratic governor with a strong commitment to economic freedom. Before entering the world of politics, Polis had a successful career as an entrepreneur, venturing into various industries. His ventures include an online flower company, modernizing his parents’ greeting card company, founding charter schools, an internet access company, Spanish-speaking movie theaters, and an aquaculture venture fund. He even sold his flower and greeting card companies for over $1 billion.

Polis believes that his experience as an entrepreneur has prepared him for public service. He sees entrepreneurship as a form of public service in itself, as it adds value and provides services more efficiently than most governments. He recognizes that government often obstructs progress, using the example of a kids’ lemonade stand being shut down in Denver due to a lack of permit.

In his efforts to promote economic success, Polis has taken steps to make it easier for people to thrive. He signed a bill allowing anyone under 18 to run a small or occasional business without a permit in Colorado. Additionally, he advocates for the elimination of Colorado’s income tax, which he sees as a punishment for success. While the income tax reduction has been relatively small, Polis’s stance is noteworthy for a Democrat.

Polis also has an interesting perspective on fighting inflation. He suggests combating it through immigration and the elimination of tariffs. He believes that tariffs hinder trade, which should instead be encouraged and not penalized.

In terms of drug legalization, Polis has supported the legalization of marijuana and more recently, psychedelics like magic mushrooms. He sees the positive impacts of legalization, such as job creation, tax revenue, and safer products. Polis emphasizes personal responsibility in drug use and opposes government intervention in individual choices in this matter.

While Polis’s commitment to individual freedom is admirable, there are areas where he has differences of opinion. For example, he has supported measures that force bakers and website designers to work on events they oppose. Additionally, he expanded government-run schools, leading to taxpayers funding state preschools.

Overall, Jared Polis stands out as a Democratic governor who prioritizes economic freedom, entrepreneurship, and individual choice.