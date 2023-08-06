Jared Polis: A Democratic Governor Advocating for Economic Freedom

Jared Polis, the Democratic governor of Colorado, is known for his strong belief in economic freedom. As a former entrepreneur, Polis understands the value of innovation and the role that businesses play in serving the public. Before entering politics, Polis had a successful career, selling two of his companies for over $1 billion.

Polis sees running a business as a form of public service, as long as it adds value and operates efficiently. He recognizes that government regulations often hinder progress and has even highlighted the absurdity of shutting down a kids’ lemonade stand in Denver for lack of a permit.

In his role as governor, Polis has advocated for measures to make it easier for individuals to succeed. He believes in getting rid of Colorado’s income tax, as he sees it as a penalty on success and a barrier to economic growth. While the state has only made small reductions in the income tax, Polis’s stance is uncommon for a Democrat.

Polis also takes a unique approach to fighting inflation. He suggests that immigration and the elimination of tariffs can address this issue. Polis firmly believes in the benefits of trade and does not believe in penalizing it.

Furthermore, Polis has been a strong advocate for drug legalization, including marijuana and most recently, magic mushrooms. He sees legalization as a way to eliminate illegal drug dealers, create jobs, generate tax revenue, and ensure safer products are available. Polis promotes personal responsibility when it comes to drug use, believing that individuals should have the freedom to make their own choices without government interference.

However, some critics argue that Polis is inconsistent in his support for economic freedom. They point to his endorsement of policies that require bakers and website designers to work for events they oppose. Additionally, the expansion of government-run schools funded by taxpayers has been a point of contention.

Overall, Jared Polis defies the typical expectations of a Democrat by prioritizing individual freedom. While he may face criticism for specific viewpoints, his commitment to economic freedom remains commendable, although it may not align perfectly with those seeking limited government intervention.