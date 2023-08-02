Yale Researchers Solve Mystery of Magnetism in Metallic Meteorites

Yale researchers have made a breakthrough in solving the mystery of the traces of magnetism found in certain metallic meteorites. This discovery has the potential to shed light on the formation of magnetic dynamos in planetary cores. Understanding magnetism is crucial in unraveling the internal structure and evolution of celestial bodies, including Earth, Mercury, Ganymede, Io, Mars, and the Moon, all of which exhibit detectable magnetic fields.

While internally-generated magnetic fields are not expected in iron meteorites, scientists have found hints of magnetism in these space rocks, which are believed to represent the metallic cores of asteroids. In a recent study, scientists Zhongtian Zhang and David Bercovici from Yale propose that specific conditions and collisions between asteroids could give rise to metal asteroids capable of generating and preserving magnetism. Fragments of these asteroids, containing traces of magnetism, could then fall to Earth as meteorites.

The researchers suggest that after asteroid collisions, new iron-heavy asteroids could form with a cold, rubble-pile inner core surrounded by a warmer liquid outer layer. When the colder core absorbs heat from the outer layer and releases lighter elements like sulphur, it triggers convection, leading to the generation of a magnetic field. Through their modeling, they have determined that this dynamo could generate a magnetic field for millions of years, which explains its presence in iron meteorites billions of years later.

The study by Zhang and Bercovici, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, presents an innovative solution to the puzzle of magnetism in iron meteorites. Their concept involves a rubble-pile core, similar to dropping ice cubes into molten metal. The core size is optimized to cool in space and sink quickly into the melted metal, creating an inner core similar to Earth’s.

Further research and exploration in this area will contribute to our understanding of planetary magnetism and the broader field of planetary science.