Engineers from NASA and academia recently conducted a successful test of hybrid printed electronic circuits near the edge of space. The test, known as the Kármán line, was performed during the Suborbital Technology Experiment Carrier-9 (SubTEC-9) sounding rocket mission launched from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on April 25. The rocket reached an altitude of approximately 174 kilometers (108 miles) before descending to the ground using a parachute.

The test involved printing humidity and electronic sensors on two attached panels, as well as on the payload door. These sensors transmitted data to the ground during the brief flight. The successful mission has the potential to improve design efficiency for smaller spacecraft.

The printed circuits, created at the University of Maryland’s Laboratory for Physical Sciences (LPS) in collaboration with NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, provide a new framework for designing smaller spacecraft for both near-Earth and deep space missions. The circuits can be fabricated in unconventional locations and printed on curved surfaces, making them useful for small sub-payloads with limited space.

In addition to the printed circuits, the SubTEC-9 mission tested various other technologies, including a faster telemetry link, a new antenna, a low-cost gyro, a high-density battery, and a smaller star tracker. The SubTEC missions are part of NASA’s Sounding Rockets Program, which aims to provide research activities for space and earth sciences.

The program has achieved a mission success rate of over 90 percent in the last two decades. The SubTEC-9 mission is the latest in a series of launches that have been conducted since 2005. The results of these tests will contribute to further discoveries and advancements in 3D-printed electronic circuits for space applications.