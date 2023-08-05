Airbus, BMW, and Quantinuum Collaborate to Enhance Fuel Cell Catalysts Using Quantum Computers

Airbus, BMW Group, and Quantinuum have joined forces to leverage the power of quantum computers in enhancing the chemical reactions of fuel cell catalysts. Utilizing Quantinuum’s H-Series quantum computer, the research team has successfully simulated the oxygen reduction reaction (ORR) on a platinum-based catalyst’s surface. The ORR is a crucial reaction that converts hydrogen and oxygen into electricity and water in fuel cells but also limits their efficiency.

By incorporating quantum computing into their industrial workflow, the collaboration aims to deepen their understanding of the ORR and explore its potential in addressing industry challenges. The ultimate objective is to identify alternative materials that can enhance fuel cell performance while reducing production costs.

Both BMW and Airbus have been actively investigating the use of hydrogen and fuel cells in their respective fields. BMW, for instance, recently introduced a pilot fleet of its iX5 Hydrogen SAV, which utilizes Toyota’s fuel cells. Dr. Peter Lehnert, Vice-President of Research Technologies at BMW Group, believes that sustainable and circular mobility necessitates the discovery of new materials for more efficient products. Quantum computing facilitates the acceleration of innovation in this area.

Airbus, in addition to its interest in hydrogen fuel cells for aircraft propulsion, has launched a pilot project focusing on employing fuel cells for auxiliary power on an A330 aircraft. Isabell Gradert, Vice-President of Central Research & Technology at Airbus, emphasized the potential benefits of this study for developing sustainable and hydrogen-powered alternatives, such as the ZEROe aircraft.

Ilyas Khan, Chief Product Officer at Quantinuum, underscored the pivotal role quantum computing can play in advancing sustainable mobility. The collaboration strives to integrate quantum computing into the industrial workflows of these two prominent companies, enabling them to overcome material science challenges.

In summary, this partnership highlights the increasing significance of quantum computing in advancing research and development across various industries, including sustainable transportation.