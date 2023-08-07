Cognizant Launches Bluebolt Innovation Movement and Invests $1 Billion in Generative AI

Cognizant, a leading technology company, has recently launched the Bluebolt innovation movement, aiming to leverage generative AI. This initiative has resulted in the generation of over 3,000 generative AI concepts and an impressive total of 35,000+ ideas. Looking to tap into the vast opportunities presented by generative AI, Cognizant’s CEO, Ravi Kumar S, has announced a $1 billion investment over the next three years to strengthen the company’s generative AI capabilities.

To support this investment, Cognizant will train 25,000 of its associates in generative AI and establish AI studios in Bengaluru, London, and San Francisco. The company’s strategic approach to generative AI adoption involves collaborating with industry partners to develop customized solutions for specific sectors and cross-industry applications.

Cognizant’s focus extends to enhancing productivity in various domains, including transforming code processes, improving customer and employee experiences, driving product innovations, optimizing software and coding, and advancing knowledge management. The company aims to embed generative AI at the core of its operational framework, delivering responsible, secure, and scalable AI-powered solutions.

In addition to the Bluebolt innovation movement and investment, Cognizant has introduced the Cognizant Neuro AI platform. This platform is designed to accelerate the adoption of generative AI and facilitate its implementation in a flexible, secure, scalable, and responsible manner. Cognizant is currently engaged with more than 100 clients to explore the possibilities of generative AI, particularly in the cognitive and generative AI realms.

Cognizant’s commitment to generative AI reflects its dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements and utilizing AI to create new opportunities.