Cognizant and Google Cloud Expand Partnership to Develop AI Solutions for Healthcare

Cognizant and Google Cloud have announced a collaboration to develop generative AI solutions for the healthcare industry. The partnership aims to address challenges faced by healthcare organizations and improve business outcomes.

The initial focus of the collaboration will be on transforming administrative processes such as appeals, grievances, and patient engagement. By leveraging Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform and Cognizant’s AI expertise and industry-specific knowledge, the partners aim to optimize costs, enhance business efficiencies, and provide a better experience for healthcare clients.

Generative AI technology will play a crucial role in simplifying complex administrative tasks in healthcare by automating processes and reducing manual workloads. For instance, the technology can convert legal contracts into clear payment rules, enabling payment specialists to focus on accuracy and delivering consistent outcomes.

Privacy and security are paramount in this partnership, with both companies adhering to responsible AI principles, data governance, and privacy standards. Google Cloud’s infrastructure ensures compliance with HIPAA regulations and supports secure data storage.

As a Global Systems Integrator partner for Google Cloud, Cognizant has established a dedicated Google Cloud Business Group (GBG) to assist clients with cloud modernization. The company possesses various partner specializations and employs a global resource pool of Google-certified architects and engineers.

Through this collaboration, Cognizant and Google Cloud aim to drive innovation and transformation in the healthcare industry by combining their expertise.