Cognizant Secures Over 100 Active Engagements in Cognitive and Generative AI

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 8, 2023
Cognizant, a New Jersey-based firm, has announced that it has secured over 100 active early client engagements focused on cognitive and generative AI. The company is determined to establish itself as a leader in this technology.

According to an internal note from CEO Ravi Kumar S, Cognizant has already generated more than 3,000 ideas in the generative AI domain and has “hundreds” of projects using AI services within the context of IT services delivery.

Cognizant is actively working on developing generative AI offerings in partnership with other organizations to provide industry-specific solutions, cross-industry use cases, and productivity enhancements. These offerings will encompass various areas, including transforming code processes, enhancing customer and employee experiences, driving product innovations, optimizing software and coding, and implementing effective knowledge management systems.

Additionally, Cognizant has recently revealed its plan to invest $1 billion over the next three years to bolster its generative AI capabilities. In collaboration with Google Cloud, the company will also develop a large language model (LLM) solution tailored for the healthcare sector. This partnership aims to simplify and improve the accuracy of complex healthcare administrative tasks, ultimately enhancing business outcomes for healthcare organizations.

Despite facing a 19% decline in net profit in the second quarter due to costs associated with the restructuring program and a slowdown in client spending, Cognizant remains optimistic about its future prospects. The company has reaffirmed its full-year guidance and anticipates a revenue decline of 1% to a growth of 1%.

