Coforge Aims to Solidify Position in Indian Outsourcing Industry through AI

Coforge, formerly known as NIIT, has set its sights on the growing global demand for artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in order to strengthen its position as a leader in the Indian outsourcing industry. The company recently achieved a revenue milestone of $1 billion and now aims to double its annual revenue and outpace competitors in the mid-market segment.

CEO and executive director Sudhir Singh sees AI as a huge opportunity for Coforge, believing that transforming the company into an AI-focused organization will accelerate its growth. The company has set a target of reaching $2 billion in revenue and eventually $5 billion by leveraging AI.

Despite concerns about declining technology budgets in the West, Singh has observed a revived market demand for AI solutions. He emphasizes that successful execution will be crucial for maintaining and expanding revenue share, with AI playing a significant role.

Singh recognizes the importance of partnerships in staying informed about the evolving developments in generative AI. Coforge has already formed partnerships with reputable academic institutions such as MIT and the University of Pennsylvania. The company also plans to collaborate with clients, hyperscalers, low code/no code developers, and emerging analytics players to scale up.

Coforge is committed to developing its own intellectual property through its AI Centre of Excellence, which currently has 15 accelerators. The company also intends to enhance its cloud computing capabilities to harness the power of genAI.

Despite facing an unfavorable economic environment, Coforge has experienced healthy growth in the US, showcasing the opportunities present in the US tech services market.

Singh acknowledges that transitioning to AI will require retraining the workforce in machine learning operations and data analytics. He emphasizes the importance of companies investing in ongoing training to gain a competitive advantage in the AI transition. Singh believes that direct access to universities or partner modules will be essential for keeping the workforce updated.

Overall, Coforge aims to position itself at the forefront of the Indian outsourcing industry by embracing AI and harnessing its potential for growth.