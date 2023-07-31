Coffee Consumption Decreases Connectivity in Specific Region of Brain, Study Finds

A recent study published in Frontiers of Behavioral Neuroscience has discovered that drinking coffee, particularly consuming caffeine from coffee, can lead to a decrease in connectivity in a specific area of the brain associated with passive tasks. The study aimed to investigate the effects of coffee consumption on brain network activity at rest.

The study involved 47 healthy Portuguese volunteers who regularly drank coffee. Prior to the study, these individuals refrained from consuming food or caffeinated beverages for at least 3 hours. The volunteers then underwent functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) scans. The fMRI assessments included a baseline measurement, an assessment immediately after consuming coffee with 85 mg of caffeine, and an assessment performed 30 minutes after coffee intake.

The findings of the study revealed that connectivity in the posterior default mode network (DMN) decreased after coffee consumption. However, connectivity in nodes of the higher visual and the right executive control network (RECN) increased after drinking coffee. Additionally, the researchers analyzed the effects of caffeine alone on brain activity within specific networks, discovering that activity in the left middle occipital gyrus (MOG) within the higher visual network and the right dorsolateral prefrontal cortex within the right executive control network increased after caffeine consumption.

The researchers theorized that the decreased connectivity in the posterior DMN region after consuming coffee and caffeine suggests that the brain becomes more prepared to transition from rest to task-oriented functions and processing. It is important to note that non-coffee-related caffeine intake replicated the decreased connectivity in the posterior DMN, but did not have the same effects on activity within the higher visual and right executive control networks as coffee consumption did.

While the study provides valuable insights, it does have limitations. These limitations include the lack of a control group of non-coffee drinkers or decaf consumers, as well as the focus on resting-state brain connectivity rather than task performance. Further research is needed to gain a more comprehensive understanding of how coffee consumption affects brain activity.