How to Bomb Zaya Observatory in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has introduced a new event called Shadow Siege, where players must bomb Al Mazrah’s Zaya Observatory to obtain chemical weapons from an underground bunker. This event is available in a special limited-time mode, but you can also complete the steps to bomb the map in standard battle royale mode to gain access to the hidden loot in the secret bunker.

To bomb Zaya Observatory, you need to activate the giant missiles that are marked by purple smoke flares on the map. In the event, you must activate all eight missile launchers, but in standard matches, you only need to activate five of them. These missile locations can be found marked on the map.

You can complete this task quickly by splitting up into squads and using vehicles to move around the map faster. Unlike in the event, AI won’t attack you while you activate the missiles in standard matches. It is advisable to pay attention to the gas circle and head to the farthest locations first before moving inward.

You don’t need to activate all five missiles yourself; anyone on the map can contribute to the goal. You will receive sound cues and text prompts indicating when a missile has been activated. Once five missiles have been collectively activated, a new text prompt will indicate that the “Observatory attack is initiated.”

Afterward, the Zaya Observatory will be bombed, and white bunker icons will appear around the observatory, allowing you to enter the new area. Inside the bunker, you will find several orange boxes containing loot for you and your squad.

In addition to the Shadow Siege event, look out for other major announcements in Modern Warfare 3, such as Zombies details, remastered maps, perk changes, and more. For Warzone, there are recommended loadouts for Season 5 and the best loot locations for DMZ.