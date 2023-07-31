A Coaching Service Company Develops AI Chatbot for Self-Improvement Coaching

A coaching service company has introduced a new system that integrates GPT chatbot technology into LINE, allowing individuals to receive self-improvement coaching through conversations with AI. This AI chatbot behaves like a coach, providing answers, advice, and engaging in dialogue with users.

The main objective of the system is to foster self-awareness by encouraging users to explore their own insights through questioning and conversation. One significant advantage of this AI coaching system is that users can freely consult and discuss even the topics they may feel uncomfortable sharing with others.

While the AI chatbot cannot interpret information from facial expressions like humans do, it can still offer new perspectives through the questions it poses to users. This enables individuals who seek guidance to gain valuable insights and potentially overcome challenges.

The CEO of ZaPASS JAPAN, the company behind this innovative system, believes that the AI’s ability to accomplish what individuals may have given up on establishes an ideal relationship between the user and the technology. The CEO expressed a desire to further improve the quality of AI coaching, serving as a supportive presence in unlocking human potential.

With the integration of the GPT chatbot technology, the coaching service company hopes to provide a convenient and accessible platform for individuals seeking self-improvement. Through this system, users can engage in meaningful conversations with the AI chatbot, benefiting from its insights and advice to enhance their personal growth and development.

Overall, this new system offers an innovative approach to self-improvement coaching, leveraging AI technology to provide personalized and accessible support for individuals on their path to self-discovery and growth.