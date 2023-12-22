Former President Trump Holds Advantage over President Biden in Battleground States

A recent CNN poll conducted by SSRS reveals that former President Donald Trump has the upper hand over President Joe Biden in two key battleground states – Michigan and Georgia. The majority of respondents in both states hold negative views of President Biden’s job performance, policy positions, and sharpness.

In Georgia, a state narrowly won by Biden in the 2020 election, registered voters indicate a preference for Trump (49%) over Biden (44%) in a two-way hypothetical matchup for the presidency. In Michigan, which Biden won by a wider margin, Trump enjoys 50% support compared to Biden’s 40%. Furthermore, 10% of respondents in both states state that they would not support either candidate.

Interestingly, Trump’s advantage in the hypothetical matchup is largely due to the support from voters who did not cast a ballot in 2020. These voters favor Trump by a significant margin of 26 points in Georgia and 40 points in Michigan. While those who claim to have voted in 2020 support Biden over Trump in that election, they now show a preference for Trump in the 2024 election. This suggests potential challenges for both candidates in the long campaign ahead.

Biden’s struggles in both states are evident in voters’ impressions of his performance as president and their views on his policy positions, understanding of their problems, stamina, and sharpness. The surveys find that only 35% of respondents in Michigan and 39% in Georgia approve of Biden’s job performance. Additionally, majorities in both states believe that his policies have worsened economic conditions in the country.

These figures reflect some dissatisfaction among Biden’s base as well. Approximately one-quarter of Democratic and Democratic-leaning registered voters in each state disapprove of Biden, with more than 40% saying that his policies have not helped the country’s economy. To counter this, Biden’s campaign is working to convince voters of the success of his economic agenda through targeted ads focused on small businesses and the middle class.

The CNN poll also indicates that there is little consensus among voters in both states regarding America’s handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict. About 40% of respondents in each state believe that the US is doing the right amount to help Israel, while approximately one-third think the US is doing too much, and a quarter believe it is doing too little. Notably, younger voters in both states are more likely to believe that the US is doing too much to help Israel.

In terms of the attributes voters are looking for in a president, respondents in both states express doubts about President Biden. A majority in Michigan (57%) and Georgia (56%) do not believe Biden possesses the desired attributes in terms of policy positions. Similarly, respondents in both states question Biden’s ability to understand the problems of people like them (60% in Michigan, 56% in Georgia) and his sharpness and stamina (69% in Michigan, 66% in Georgia).

While Trump fares slightly better than Biden on these measures, he falls short when it comes to temperament. A majority in Michigan (57%) and Georgia (58%) believe that Trump does not have the temperament they are seeking in a president, compared to approximately half who say the same about Biden.

Even among supporters of both Biden and Trump in a potential 2024 matchup, doubts remain about each candidate. Less than a third of Biden’s supporters view him as an ideal candidate in terms of policy positions, understanding of problems, sharpness and stamina, and temperament. Similarly, Trump supporters have reservations about Biden, though a large percentage regard Trump as their ideal candidate in these areas.