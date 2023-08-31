NASA Scientists Study Ancient Fossils to Prepare for Mars Mission

Scientists at NASA are studying fossils of some of the oldest lifeforms on Earth to refine their techniques for identifying signs of ancient life. The focus of their research is on stromatolites, which are fossils of blue-green algae known as cyanobacteria that lived roughly 3.5 billion years ago. These stromatolites can be found in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, which is considered one of the oldest places on Earth.

Studying the Pilbara stromatolites allows scientists to gain insights into what signs of life to look for in Martian rocks. The rocks on Mars are estimated to be around 3.8 billion years old, and by understanding the characteristics of ancient life on Earth, scientists can better identify potential evidence of life on Mars.

The research team, which includes scientists from NASA, the Australian Space Agency, the European Space Agency (ESA), and the Australian Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization, spent a week in the Pilbara region discussing the importance of geological locations when selecting sampling sites and the challenges of identifying evidence of life in ancient fossils.

According to Lindsay Hays, NASA’s deputy lead scientist for Mars Sample Return and Program Scientist for Astrobiology, proving that a feature is biogenic requires not only demonstrating that life can create it but also ruling out alternative explanations. Understanding the geological context of the rock section is crucial in accurately interpreting the evidence.

The knowledge gained from studying the Pilbara stromatolites will be valuable for future Mars missions. NASA’s Perseverance rover, which is currently exploring a Martian crater, has collected rock samples that are approximately 3.5 billion years old. These samples may eventually be brought back to Earth through the ambitious Mars Sample Return mission. The mission involves sending an orbiter and a rocket-equipped lander to retrieve the samples and transport them back to Earth for in-depth analysis.

While the Mars Sample Return mission faces technical challenges and budget constraints, the findings from studying ancient Earth fossils will aid in the understanding of potential signs of past life on Mars.

Sources:

– NASA scientists study Australian rocks to help hunt for ancient life on Mars – Space.com

– NASA scientists study Australian rocks to better search for ancient Martian life – Space News