Pokémon Presents Event Sparks Speculation of Pokémon Black and White Remake

The recent Pokémon Presents event included several announcements but lacked any major reveals. While this is expected for an August event, fans have been looking for reasons to get excited. Some fans believe that a clue was dropped during the event, hinting at the next Pokémon game that Nintendo will be launching.

One of the highlights of the Pokémon Presents event was the introduction of a new Pokémon called Archaludon, which is an evolution of the Pokémon Duraludon. Duraludon resembles a skyscraper, while its evolution resembles a modern bridge. Interestingly, the evolution bears a striking resemblance to the Skyarrow Bridge, the main bridge in the Unova region.

This similarity has led players to speculate that the next Pokémon game could be a remake of the Black and White entries. Remakes of Pokémon Black and White are expected to be the next games released within the traditional RPG series, and previous titles in the franchise have dropped subtle hints before their official announcement.

The references to Pokémon Black and White don’t end there. A trainer showcased in the new Pokémon Presents trailer is named Drayton, a Dragon-type trainer who may be related to Draygon, a Dragon-type gym leader from Pokémon Black. The similarities in their names and their affinity for Dragon-type Pokémon suggest a possible connection.

While the future of the Pokémon franchise is still uncertain, all signs are pointing towards an upcoming remake of Pokémon Black and White. Instead of a new main series Pokémon game or a new Pokémon Legends title, fans may soon experience a reimagined version of the beloved Black and White games.