Software Combines AI and Robotics for Innovative Materials Research

Researchers at the National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS) in Japan have developed a groundbreaking “closed loop” automation software that integrates artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic experiment systems. The software, known as the NIMS Orchestration System (NIMS-OS), enables the design and execution of materials science experiments without the need for human intervention.

The AI algorithms in NIMS-OS gather information and design experimental procedures, which are then carried out by robotic systems under the system’s control. In a proof-of-concept demonstration, NIMS-OS was used to identify electrolytes that optimize the performance of electrodes in lithium-metal batteries. The software analyzed and tested different compositions by robotically assembling electrochemical cells and subjecting them to charging and discharging cycles. The results revealed a more efficient electrolyte composition and indicated room for improvement in commercially available electrolytes.

To make the software accessible to a wide range of researchers, the team developed an easy-to-use graphical user interface. The NIMS-OS also incorporates a feedback loop, allowing the results obtained by the robotic systems to refine and improve the AI algorithms.

The researchers have made NIMS-OS publicly available as open-source software on GitHub, and they plan to further develop the software to integrate with various types of robotic experiment systems.

This pioneering work bridges the gap between AI and robotics, facilitating innovative materials research by automating the experimental process. By combining the power of AI algorithms and robotic systems, scientists can explore new possibilities and accelerate the development of advanced materials.

Ryo Tamura

National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS)

Email: [email protected]

Paper: [link to paper]

About Science and Technology of Advanced Materials: Methods (STAM-M):

STAM Methods is an open access sister journal of Science and Technology of Advanced Materials (STAM) and focuses on emergent methods and tools for improving and accelerating materials developments. The journal encompasses methodologies, apparatus, instrumentation, modeling, high-throughput data collection, informatics, databases, and programming.

Dr. Yasufumi Nakamichi

STAM Publishing Director

Email: [email protected]

Science and Technology of Advanced Materials

Asia Research News for Science and Technology of Advanced Materials