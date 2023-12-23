Local Political Power Play Prevents Public Vote on Controversial Cop City

A recent closed-door meeting in Atlanta involving key figures, including a top aide to the mayor, resulted in the sudden cancellation of an ordinance that would have allowed voters to decide on the construction of a contentious police and fire department training center known as “Cop City.” The proposed center has been the subject of widespread global attention due to concerns over issues such as police militarization, environmental racism, and deforestation. The facility is slated to be built on a 171-acre plot of land in a forested area southeast of Atlanta.

A coalition of voting rights and pro-democracy organizations drafted an ordinance that sought to establish a process for verifying and counting voter signatures on petitions related to ballot initiatives. This was prompted by the need to gather signatures for the Cop City referendum, the first of its kind in Atlanta’s history. However, during the city council meeting where the ordinance was set to be introduced, a deputy chief of staff to the mayor objected to certain wording that would have made the process effective immediately, potentially including the Cop City referendum.

The refusal to introduce the ordinance by City Councilwoman Liliana Bakhtiari has drawn criticism from referendum organizers and democracy advocates, who argue that such decisions should be made transparently and in a manner that respects the rights of citizens to participate in the democratic process. The Cop City Vote organizers had collected over 116,000 signatures, surpassing the required threshold, only to find their efforts stalled and the petitions left uncounted by city officials.

Furthermore, the ordinance as drafted aimed to eliminate the use of “signature matching” to verify voter signatures, a method that has faced legal challenges due to its disproportionate impact on marginalized communities. Despite the mounting pressure and the judge’s decision to extend the deadline for signature gathering, the city has appealed the ruling, leaving the fate of the petitions in limbo.

These recent developments have brought attention to the challenges faced by referendum campaigns in expressing the will of the people, particularly in the southern United States. Restrictive policies, such as limiting signature gatherers to residents within a specific jurisdiction, have been found to impede free speech rights and hinder the success of ballot initiatives. While this trend has been more prevalent among Republican municipalities, the Cop City case highlights a concerning anti-democratic pattern even in Democratic-led cities.

In a shocking breach of privacy, the city clerk posted the unredacted petitions online, exposing the personal information of over 116,000 individuals who supported the Cop City referendum. This action has received widespread condemnation, with experts arguing that it serves to undermine or intimidate petition signers.

The situation surrounding the Cop City referendum serves as a stark reminder that the democratic process can encounter significant hurdles, even in cities that pride themselves on progressive values. The battle over Cop City is far from over, as organizers and supporters continue their fight for a fair and transparent public vote on the proposed training center.