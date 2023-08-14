The Rate of Photosynthesis Slows Down Due to Climate Change, Study Finds

Increases in CO2 in the atmosphere were expected to boost the rate of photosynthesis in plants and potentially increase plant yield and growth. However, new scientific research indicates that the rate of photosynthesis has been slowing down and may soon reach a plateau.

Photosynthesis is the process by which plants convert water and CO2 into oxygen and carbohydrates, storing carbon inside the plant and soil. Higher levels of CO2 can accelerate this process, acting as a natural mechanism to mitigate global warming by sequestering more CO2.

A recent modelling study published in the journal Science examined satellite images of various environments covered by foliage, such as savannas, croplands, and forests. The researchers used machine-learning techniques to analyze changes in leaf color, which indicated changes in photosynthesis rates. They also studied data on CO2 and water vapor levels in the air from 1982 to 2016.

The study found that global photosynthesis rates increased significantly from 1982 to 2000 as CO2 levels rose. However, starting from 2000, the rate of photosynthesis began to slow down. The researchers attribute this slowdown to an increased vapor pressure deficit (VPD), which refers to the dryness of the air caused by climate change.

Increased VPD imposes water stress on photosynthesis, leading to more water evaporation from plants through transpiration. If too much water is lost too quickly, plants close their stomata, small openings in the leaves through which CO2 enters. This closure hampers photosynthesis.

According to the study, the rise in VPD due to temperature increase is suppressing global ecosystem photosynthesis and its capacity to absorb carbon. The authors suggest that this trend will likely continue into the future based on existing climate data and projections.

The findings emphasize that relying on nature-based climate solutions to achieve carbon neutrality may be undermined by the adverse effects of climate change. With increasing VPD projected to persist in response to rising air temperatures, the impact on photosynthesis is expected to be long-lasting.

The study paints a worrying picture of the potential consequences of climate change on global photosynthesis rates and the ability of ecosystems to absorb carbon.