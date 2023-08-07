The Need for Transformative Change in Combating Climate Change

Record-breaking temperatures, droughts, fires, and floods in July have highlighted the increasing prevalence and severity of climate destruction. Despite the adoption of the Paris Agreement in 2015, which called for transformative change, the global effort to combat climate change remains insufficient.

The United Nations (UN) is conducting a global stocktake to assess progress towards the Paris climate commitments. Unfortunately, this assessment is likely to reveal unsatisfactory progress. However, it’s important to not overlook the innovation and momentum that is already occurring.

The power sector, in particular, is experiencing rapid transformation. Solar, wind, and battery technologies are outperforming expectations, and it is projected that they will supply over a third of global energy by 2030. Additionally, their costs are expected to decline significantly within the same timeframe. The decline in fossil fuel demand is already evident, as the cost of building new solar and wind facilities is cheaper than coal or gas.

Several countries, including Denmark, Uruguay, and Palestine, have exceeded global expectations in scaling up renewable energy adoption. They are experiencing the benefits of cleaner air, job opportunities, and enhanced energy security. Emerging markets like Kenya are also leading the way in renewable energy transitions and attracting new investments.

Electric transportation is another sector experiencing exponential growth. Global electric car sales surpassed 10 million in 2022, with notable increases in countries like India. Companies such as Tesla and BYD are driving innovation in battery technology.

To accelerate progress, key sectors like cement, steel, and shipping need strong demand signals, supportive government policies, and the removal of investment barriers. The G20 countries play a crucial role in this regard. The upcoming G20 Leaders’ Summit and the COP28 Presidency in the UAE should be opportunities for countries to commit to renewable energy investment and take advantage of exponential growth.

The economic case for addressing climate change is clear, and our ability to innovate is unmatched. By embracing transformative change, we can make significant strides in combating climate change.