New Understanding of Middle Eocene Climate Optimum Sheds Light on Earth’s Geological History

A recent study published in Nature Geoscience has revealed new insights into the Middle Eocene Climatic Optimum (MECO), a climatic event that occurred approximately 40 million years ago. This event, lasting around 400,000 years, was significantly longer than other climatic perturbations during the Eocene period. The researchers suggest that changes in rock weathering, specifically the weathering of silicate minerals, played a crucial role in the MECO.

Silicate rock weathering helps to counterbalance rising carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere. As carbon dioxide dissolves in rainwater, it forms an acidic solution that weathers rocks, leading to the creation of new minerals and the subsequent storage of carbonates on the seafloor. This process effectively removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and helps to reduce the greenhouse effect.

The research team, led by Dr. Alexander Krause from University College London, analyzed carbonate rock cores from ocean drilling projects in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. They measured lithium isotope ratios, which serve as indicators of silicate weathering. The team discovered a distinct positive peak in the lithium isotope ratios, coinciding with the climate warming during the MECO. This positive peak is the only known occurrence of its kind during a warming event.

The researchers attribute this peak to a change in weathering style, from complete dissolution of minerals to partial dissolution, leaching, and the formation of new secondary minerals. The formation of secondary minerals, such as clays, leads to the preferential incorporation of one lithium isotope, resulting in a higher abundance of another isotope in the surrounding environment.

By analyzing the lithium isotope data, the researchers were able to recreate the conditions of the MECO using a biogeochemical model. They found that scenarios with increased volcanic carbon dioxide emissions, reduced erosion of calcium carbonate rocks, and a decrease in magnesium in seawater most accurately replicated the MECO conditions. These conditions resulted in the dissolution of carbonate outpacing sedimentation, reducing the availability of calcium for carbonate formation on the seafloor.

Overall, this study provides a deeper understanding of the MECO and its connection to changes in rock weathering. It highlights the important role that weathering processes play in regulating Earth’s climate over geological timescales. This research contributes to our knowledge of past climatic events and their implications for global warming today.

Sources:

– Nature Geoscience (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41561-023-01234-y