Classified: France ’44 – A Tense Turn-Based Strategy Set in World War II

Classified: France ’44 is a compelling and challenging turn-based strategy game set in World War II. The game takes place a few months before the Allies’ D-Day invasion of Normandy and follows a special ops team on a mission to sabotage the Axis forces occupying France. Inspired by the real-life Jedburghs, who disrupted Axis plans in France before D-Day, the game allows players to recruit soldiers and build relationships with them as they liberate different regions of France.

Each soldier or Resistance fighter you encounter has their own unique personality and skills, allowing you to customize your team based on your playstyle. The game features isometric dioramas where every decision must be carefully executed. The Morale system adds to the realism of combat, with enemy morale potentially breaking if you pin them down without killing them. However, your own morale can also be affected, leaving you vulnerable to enemy attacks. The AI is smart and unforgiving, making battles unpredictable and challenging.

Classified: France ’44 never glorifies bloodshed and respects the true nature of WWII. The game celebrates the bravery of soldiers fighting for freedom in the face of adversity, and your choices on the battlefield carry weight. Completing objectives in each mission earns you rewards to spend on new gear and weapons for your team. Each soldier falls into a particular class, such as Leader, Marksman, or Medic, and having a balanced team is crucial. Action Points are consumed for every action, including movement, firing weapons, and using skills.

Outside of battle, you can engage in various activities from your base, such as buying gear and weapons, conversing with teammates to gain buffs, building relationships with factions for access to new equipment, improving regional strength, and enhancing individual soldier stats and abilities. The game offers a deep and immersive experience, allowing players to improve their skills and develop a deeper understanding of the story and the struggles of their men.

While only a preview of the game was available, Classified: France ’44 impressed with its carefully constructed gameplay and satisfying mechanics. The tactical options are diverse, and the game evokes a sense of respect and attachment to the team. The full game is highly anticipated, and it promises to deliver a tense and immersive turn-based strategy experience.

Classified: France ’44 is scheduled for release in 2023 on PC.