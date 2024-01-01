Dominating the Chief of the North Challenge in Clash of Clans

Summary:

Conquering the Chief of the North Challenge in Clash of Clans requires a well-thought-out strategy and precise execution. This guide breaks down the step-by-step process to achieve a perfect three-star victory in this formidable challenge.

Sneaky Goblins and Wall Breakers usage:

To start the assault, strategically deploy Sneaky Goblins on each Elixir Collector in the southern half of the base. This will distract the Ricochet Cannon in that area. Simultaneously, use Wall Breakers from the south to breach the defensive walls and prepare for the next phases of the attack.

Archer Queen’s invisible dominance:

Position the Archer Queen at the bottom of the base and let her target the Ricochet Cannon. Activate the Invisibility Spell at the right moment to make her invisible and reduce damage taken. Repeat this process as she progresses to the next Cannon, and use her Archer Puppet ability after destroying defenses in the southern region.

Balloons at the North:

Once Town Hall 16 is breached, deploy two Balloons at the top corner of the base to destroy Ricochet Cannons. Use the Invisibility Spell to prevent the Balloons from splitting and ensure they focus on destroying the cannons.

Sneaky Goblins and Clan Castle troops:

Eliminate Elixir Collectors in the top right corner of the defense using Sneaky Goblins. Deploy a Wizard to attract Clan Castle troops and group them together with Valkyrie and the Wizard. Position the Barbarian King to neutralize the Clan Castle troops and let him proceed towards the opponent’s base.

Root Rider and Battle Blimp:

In the final phase, deploy the Root Rider and Battle Blimp along with the Rage Spell near the Archer Tower. This placement ensures that your Queen can take down the opponent’s Queen, even if she survives the encounter. Wait for the Root Riders to break into the Southeast compartment of the base.

King’s Giant Gauntlet:

As the Root Rider and King approach the Southeast part of the base, activate the Barbarian King’s Giant Gauntlet ability to make the final push. This will destroy the enemy King and remaining defenses, securing the three-star victory.

By following this guide, you can confidently navigate the Chief of the North Challenge in Clash of Clans and achieve a perfect three-star victory.

FAQ:

Q: When does the Chief of the North Challenge conclude?

A: The challenge concludes in the third week of January 2024.

Q: Is this guide applicable for all Clash of Clans players?

A: Yes, this guide can be used by all Clash of Clans players to strategize their approach in the Chief of the North Challenge.