Clas Ohlson Becomes First Nordic Retailer to Offer Starlink’s High-Speed Internet Products

Clas Ohlson, a leading retail company in the Nordic region, has announced that it will be the first retailer in the area to offer Starlink’s products for high-speed, space-based internet. Starlink, a part of American space company SpaceX, provides high-speed, low-latency broadband internet through its advanced satellite network.

Starting today, Clas Ohlson will sell Starlink’s hardware on its e-commerce channel, providing customers with easy self-install options for high-speed broadband connectivity. The partnership aims to address areas where fast connectivity is a challenge, offering brand new opportunities for high-speed internet access in both urban and rural locations.

Clas Ohlson, known for their practical and sustainable solutions for homes, recognizes the need for reliable connectivity in Sweden, Norway, and Finland. Despite the well-established broadband networks in these countries, there are still areas where fast internet access is limited.

By incorporating Starlink’s technology into their product offerings, Clas Ohlson hopes to bridge the digital divide and provide customers with access to fast and reliable internet connectivity. With Starlink’s network of advanced satellites, which is now the largest satellite constellation in the world, users can connect to high-speed broadband in a matter of minutes.

As the first retailer in the Nordic region to offer Starlink’s products, Clas Ohlson is taking a significant step in providing innovative solutions to their customers. By embracing cutting-edge technology, they are furthering their mission of helping people fix their homes with practical and sustainable solutions.