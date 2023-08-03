Clas Ohlson Becomes First Retailer to Offer Starlink’s Broadband Products

Clas Ohlson, a Nordic retailer, has announced that it is the first in the region to offer customers products from Starlink, a company that delivers high-speed, low-latency broadband internet through its satellite network. Starlink currently operates the largest satellite constellation in the world, allowing for easy self-installation in various locations globally.

Starting today, customers will have the option to purchase Starlink’s hardware on Clas Ohlson’s e-commerce platform. This move aims to address the need for fast connectivity in areas where traditional broadband networks are insufficient.

Viktor Jobs, in charge of Clas Ohlson’s connected home offering, expressed excitement about the partnership, emphasizing that it presents customers with new opportunities for high-speed broadband. Whether in urban settings or remote summer cottages, Starlink’s products enable quick and seamless connectivity.

Starlink, developed and operated by American space company SpaceX, has played a significant role in revolutionizing internet connectivity. Customers who wish to learn more about Starlink can visit the company’s website.

Established in 1918, Clas Ohlson is a retail company serving customers in three markets. With approximately 4,900 employees and an annual sales revenue of around 9 billion SEK, Clas Ohlson focuses on providing practical and sustainable solutions for home improvement at attractive prices.