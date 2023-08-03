Clas Ohlson Becomes the First Nordic Retailer to Offer Starlink’s High-Speed Satellite Internet

Clas Ohlson, a leading retail company in the Nordics, has recently announced that it will be the first retailer in the region to provide its customers with access to Starlink’s high-speed satellite-based internet products. Starlink offers fast broadband internet with low latency through its advanced satellite network, making it possible to access high-speed connectivity in various locations around the world.

Starting today, Clas Ohlson will offer Starlink’s hardware through its e-commerce platform. This means that customers can easily purchase the necessary equipment and install it themselves, enabling them to enjoy fast broadband internet within minutes, regardless of whether they are in urban areas or remote summer cottages.

Viktor Jobs, responsible for Clas Ohlson’s connected home offerings, highlights that while Sweden, Norway, and Finland already have well-developed broadband networks, there are still many areas where reliable and fast connectivity remains a challenge. Clas Ohlson is therefore thrilled to provide its customers with new opportunities for fast broadband through Starlink.

Clas Ohlson, originally established in 1918 as a mail-order company in Insjön, Dalarna, has evolved into a retail company that serves customers in three markets. With approximately 4,900 employees and a turnover of around 9 billion SEK, Clas Ohlson aims to offer practical and sustainable solutions for home improvement at attractive prices.

For further information about Starlink’s offerings, interested individuals can visit [Link Removed].