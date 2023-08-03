The Clarus Networks Group Appoints New CTO to Drive Technological Expansion

The Clarus Networks Group has announced the appointment of Paul Coffey as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). This decision comes on the heels of significant growth experienced by the company, with revenue nearly tripling and employee numbers doubling across all areas in the past year.

Clarus Networks Group became an authorized reseller of Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starlink last year, contributing to its success. Since the launch of Starlink in 2019, their satellite system has attracted 1.5 million customers, leading to a threefold increase in connection services.

Utilizing Starlink and other wireless technologies, such as mobile private networks, Clarus Networks Group provides fast connectivity to businesses in various sectors including energy, construction, healthcare, retail, transport, and maritime. This combination of wireless and satellite connectivity has enhanced productivity and efficiency for organizations irrespective of their location.

The appointment of Paul Coffey as CTO will enable Clarus to expand its portfolio and assist enterprises in identifying the most suitable technology options to achieve their goals. Currently, the Scotland-based business has deployed over 500 global enterprise Starlink connections, serving clients across Europe, Africa, North America, and South America.

Paul Coffey brings extensive experience as a business leader and wireless connectivity specialist, having previously served as the CEO of the Scotland 5G Centre. This experience will be valuable in implementing hybrid technology strategies for clients in all sectors.

Derek Phillips, Group Managing Director at The Clarus Networks Group, expressed confidence in Coffey’s expertise, stating that “Now is the perfect time to bring onboard Paul Coffey, who is working with our experienced team to implement hybrid technology strategies for clients in all sectors.”

Coffey himself is excited about the opportunity to connect more businesses using Starlink and private 5G networks. He believes that high-speed, low-latency connectivity can revolutionize industries by enabling real-time monitoring to improve health and safety, reduce costs, and lower carbon emissions.

Established in 2014, The Clarus Networks Group offers networking services that connect businesses with their teams worldwide.