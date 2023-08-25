Citizen Temporarily Suspends Sales of Second-Generation CZ Smart Watch Due to Technical Issues

Citizen, the watchmaker that first announced its second-generation CZ Smart smartwatch at CES 2023, has temporarily halted sales of the device due to technical issues affecting the user experience. These issues were identified after the watchmaker sent out test units to product reviewers, who have experienced problems such as a laggy interface, poor battery life, inaccurate heart rate data, freezing screens, and malfunctioning features. Customers have also expressed their dissatisfaction with the watch, citing complaints about battery life and laggy software.

Citizen has acknowledged the problems and is currently investigating the issue, recalling review models, and working towards finding a solution for its customers. The company is in the process of reaching out to customers who have already purchased the watch to address their concerns. Sales of the CZ Smart Touchscreen models have been temporarily suspended, while the CZ Smart Hybrid models remain unaffected.

The CZ Smart is a successor to the original CZ Smart and runs on Google’s Wear OS 3 smartwatch platform. The watch is designed to function like any other smartwatch, allowing users to receive notifications, control music playback, and manage smart home devices. However, Citizen introduced a custom app called CZ Smart YouQ, which is designed to track and improve the wearer’s physical and cognitive energy levels throughout the day. The app assigns a “Power Score” and suggests “Power Fixes” to optimize the wearer’s energy levels.

The CZ Smart is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4100+ processor, which is not the latest chipset available. However, other Wear OS smartwatches with the same chipset do not appear to have the same technical flaws as the CZ Smart.

Citizen has not provided a specific timeline for when sales will resume, as addressing the technical issues may take some time. In the meantime, the company is committed to finding a solution and ensuring a better user experience for its customers.

