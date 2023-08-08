Circle K Introduces Smart Checkout Machines for a Faster Shopping Experience

Self-checkout machines have become a common feature in retail stores, despite the issues that customers can encounter. Circle K is now taking a step forward in revolutionizing the checkout experience with their smart checkout machines.

In a viral TikTok video, a user named Taylen demonstrates the convenience of these machines, which have already garnered over 31,000 views. By simply placing an item on the scanner, the machine utilizes advanced computer vision technology to instantly recognize and ring up the item. This eliminates the need for barcode scanning or downloading an app, resulting in transactions completed in as fast as 10 seconds.

Circle K’s plans to install these smart checkout machines in 7,000 of their stores were announced in a press release last June. The machines use cameras to capture items from different angles, allowing for quick and accurate scanning.

While some TikTok users had positive experiences with the machines, others had mixed reviews. Some praised the machines for their ability to scan items without a barcode, while some expressed concerns about potential job loss and reported experiences of incorrect scanning or overcharging.

The introduction of Circle K’s smart checkout machines is part of their efforts to provide a faster and more streamlined checkout process for customers. By utilizing computer vision technology, these machines aim to enhance the overall shopping experience by eliminating the need for manual scanning and simplifying the payment process.

With their plans to implement these smart checkout machines in thousands of stores, Circle K is paving the way for a more efficient and convenient shopping experience.