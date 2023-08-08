Cirba Solutions Begins $250 Million Expansion of Battery Recycling Plant in Ohio

Cirba Solutions has commenced construction on a significant expansion project at its battery recycling plant in Ohio. The expansion, which is worth $250 million, aims to support recycling operations for approximately 200,000 electric vehicle batteries per year and generate 120 new job opportunities. The project will involve an expansion of 150,000 square feet, including 40,000 square feet in an existing building and a new building spanning 110,000 square feet. The new facility is set to open in early 2025, adjoining Cirba Solutions’ current facility.

Originally called Retriev Technologies, Cirba Solutions has been actively involved in battery recycling since 1984 and has been operating in Fairfield County since 1999. As part of the bipartisan infrastructure bill of 2021, the US Department of Energy has allocated $82 million towards this expansion project. Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm, who attended the groundbreaking ceremony at the plant, commended Cirba Solutions for its dedication to battery recycling and reducing dependence on foreign energy sources.

This expansion aligns with the goals of the Biden Administration, which aims to establish a domestic supply chain for critical minerals required in battery production and foster a skilled workforce for the clean energy sector. By investing in battery recycling and expanding domestic capabilities, the administration aims to support the growth of the electric vehicle industry and reduce reliance on foreign sources for battery materials.

The expansion of Cirba Solutions’ battery recycling plant represents a significant step towards achieving these goals. With increased capacity, the company will play a crucial role in recycling electric vehicle batteries, preventing the accumulation of waste and promoting sustainable practices within the industry. This expansion project will not only create job opportunities but also contribute to the development of a robust and resilient clean energy sector in the United States.