CIM Expands Partnership with The GPT Group for AI Technology Deployment

CIM, a building analytics software provider, has announced an expansion of its partnership with The GPT Group. The company will be deploying its AI technology across an additional 13 office buildings owned by GPT, covering a total area of close to 570,000 square meters.

This collaboration brings the total number of assets covered by CIM and GPT’s partnership to 23. With CIM’s building analytics software, real estate owners can effectively track the operational performance of their assets.

By deploying AI technology, CIM aims to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of building operations in GPT’s office buildings. This technology can analyze data and provide valuable insights, enabling real estate owners to make informed decisions and optimize asset performance.

The partnership between CIM and GPT underscores the increasing importance of technology in the real estate industry. As the demand for smart and sustainable buildings continues to rise, innovative solutions such as building analytics software have become essential tools for real estate owners and operators.

Through this expanded partnership, CIM and GPT demonstrate their commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to improve the operational performance and sustainability of their office buildings. By harnessing AI technology, they are setting a new standard for building management and contributing to the advancement of the real estate industry as a whole.