Cigna Faces Class Action Lawsuit Over Alleged Improper Denial of Claims Using AI Algorithm

Cigna, a leading health insurance company in the United States, is currently dealing with a class action lawsuit accusing them of using an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm to deny numerous claims without proper physician review. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California on July 24.

According to the plaintiffs, Cigna utilized an AI algorithm named PXDX to evaluate thousands of claims and reject those that did not meet specific pre-set criteria. The claims were allegedly denied without individualized physician review, a process that the plaintiffs argue is required by California law.

The lawsuit claims that Cigna’s use of the AI algorithm deprived policyholders of proper medical claim reviews and resulted in the denial of payments for necessary medical procedures outlined in their health insurance policies. Cigna has around 2.1 million members in California.

Several specific cases were cited in the lawsuit, including denials of coverage for medically necessary tests such as screening for Vitamin D deficiency and transvaginal ultrasound cancer screening. The affected individuals had to pay for these procedures out of pocket after their appeals were rejected by Cigna.

Although Cigna has conducted preliminary research, they are unable to confirm if these individuals were impacted by the PXDX system. The company claims that they use technology to ensure accurate code submissions for common, low-cost procedures, which helps speed up physician reimbursement.

According to the lawsuit, Cigna’s doctors had the ability to deny claims without reviewing patient files by relying on the PXDX system. This allegedly leaves thousands of patients without coverage and burdened with unexpected medical bills. The plaintiffs argue that this system allows Cigna to save money by denying previously paid claims and eliminating the costs associated with individualized reviews.

The plaintiffs are seeking statutory and punitive damages, reimbursement for costs, attorney fees, and injunctive relief to prevent Cigna from continuing their alleged improper claim handling practices.