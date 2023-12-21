Golden Globes Struggling to Find a Host for Upcoming Ceremony

The Golden Globes is facing a host crisis as it struggles to find someone willing to take on the role for the upcoming ceremony. According to sources, several high-profile names, including Chris Rock, have declined offers to host the event. Rock, who has previously hosted the Oscars, last attended a major award show in 2022 and is expected to be a nominee at this year’s Golden Globes.

The search for a host is proving to be challenging, as even other potential nominees are turning down the opportunity. Ali Wong, known for her performance in the Netflix series “Beef,” was approached for the hosting role but declined. Will Arnett, Sean Hayes, and Jason Bateman, who co-host the podcast “SmartLess,” also turned down a joint offer to emcee the ceremony.

If the trio had accepted, it would have marked the first time in nearly three decades that the Golden Globes had three hosts. However, the chances of the previous fan-favorite hosts, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, returning to host again are slim, as they have previously stated they are done with the gig.

The Golden Globes have a history of going without a host, but having one or two hosts tends to generate more excitement and discussions. It remains to be seen who will eventually step up to the task of hosting the prestigious awards ceremony. The Golden Globes nominations are set to be announced soon, and the search for a host is still ongoing.