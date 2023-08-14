Chitinase-Producing Fungi as Potential Agents for Insect Pest Control

Chitinase-producing fungi are gaining attention as potential control agents for insect pests. Entomopathogenic fungi are already being used in different parts of the world to control economically important insects. However, not much is known about the role of fungal chitinases in their infection mechanism to insects.

In this study, researchers evaluated the chitinase of the entomopathogenic fungus Trichoderma longibrachiatum for its ability to control Aphis gossypii, commonly known as cotton aphids. The chitinase gene (Chit1) from the genomic DNA of T. longibrachiatum was isolated, amplified, and characterized. Genomic analysis revealed that Chit1 belongs to family 18 of glycosyl hydrolyses.

The researchers then expressed Chit1 in cotton plants through a Geminivirus-mediated gene silencing vector derived from Cotton Leaf Crumple Virus (CLCrV). Transformed cotton plants showed higher chitinase activity compared to the control group and exhibited resistance against both nymphs and adults of A. gossypii. The Chit1 of T. longibrachiatum resulted in 38.75% mortality of nymphs and 21.67% mortality of adults.

Based on these findings, it can be concluded that T. longibrachiatum shows promising results in controlling aphids by producing fungal chitinase in cotton plants. This method could be used as an effective strategy in the future for controlling aphids and other insect pests.

Cotton aphids are highly damaging pests that not only cause yield losses but also affect the quality of agricultural products. They are particularly detrimental to cotton crops, as they transmit numerous viruses and cause deposition of sooty mold and secretion of honeydews on cotton balls.

Traditionally, insecticides have been used to manage aphids, but their excessive and indiscriminate use has resulted in various socio-economic, environmental, and health issues. Therefore, there is a need for alternative approaches such as the use of entomopathogenic fungi.

Entomopathogenic fungi have the potential to be effective bio-control agents due to their wide host range. Trichoderma species, including T. afroharzianum and T. atroviride, have been found to control aphids through various mechanisms, including parasitism, production of insecticidal compounds, and activation of plant defense responses.

In this study, the focus was on chitinases, which are enzymes that degrade chitin, the main structural component of an insect’s body. Chitinases produced by entomopathogenic fungi can breakdown the chitin in the insect’s cuticle and obtain nutrients from its hemolymph. The Chit1 gene from T. longibrachiatum was found to enhance the efficiency of cuticle digestion and increase virulence against insects.

Furthermore, genetic engineering techniques were used to develop transgenic cotton plants expressing the Chit1 gene. The resistance of these transgenic plants to cotton aphids was analyzed, and they showed greater resistance compared to the control group.

Overall, this study provides valuable insights into the use of chitinase-producing fungi for insect pest control, particularly in cotton crops. It also highlights the potential of genetic engineering to develop transgenic plants with enhanced resistance against specific insect pests.