ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Experiences Price Gap-Up in Trading

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ: IMOS) saw a price gap-up in trading on Friday. The stock closed at $21.62 the previous day and opened at $22.95. During trading, shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES reached a high of $22.93, with a volume of 4,014 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMOS. TheStreet downgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES to a “c+” rating from a “b” rating. StockNews.com initiated coverage on the company, giving it a “buy” rating.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53 and a market cap of $818.15 million. It has a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.93, with a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16.

In its most recent quarterly earnings report, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES recorded an EPS of $0.18. The company reported a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.32%. Its revenue for the quarter was $151.44 million.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES also declared its annual dividend, which was paid on July 27th. Shareholders of record on June 30th received a dividend of $1.5007 per share. The ex-dividend date was June 29th, resulting in a yield of 13.6%. The company’s payout ratio is 78.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought or sold shares of IMOS. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE and Bank of America Corp DE both increased their holdings in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC also acquired a new position, while Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES is a semiconductor company that researches, manufactures, and sells integrated circuits. It also provides assembly and testing services. The company operates in various segments, including Testing, Assembly, Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors, Bumping, and Others.