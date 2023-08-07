Chiplets: Transforming Chip Design and Manufacturing

Chiplets have revolutionized the process of chip design, manufacturing, testing, and packaging, leading to significant changes in the business dynamics of the industry. This innovative approach enables chipmakers to develop highly customized components and systems for specific market segments and use cases, providing flexibility and efficiency.

While major chipmakers have successfully implemented chiplets using their own technologies, the challenges are more complex for those relying on commercially developed chiplets. These challenges include inconsistent characterization, concerns over known good dies, partitioning, prioritization, signal integrity, and uneven aging. Overcoming these obstacles is crucial for chipmakers to remain competitive and offer a wide range of features at an affordable price.

This report explores the fundamentals of chiplets, their current and future applications, and the obstacles they face. It also examines the technologies involved and the formation of standards and ecosystems in the early stages of chiplet adoption.

Key topics covered in the report include the significance of chiplets, chiplet packaging methods (SIPs, MCMs, 2D, 2.5D, 3D-IC), challenges in chiplet design (team sizes, physical issues, inter-die connectivity, IP and IP reuse, security), assembly and testing considerations, emerging standards for chiplets, and the commercialization of chiplets and startup funding.

