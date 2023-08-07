Chinese Commercial Launch Company Galactic Energy Takes Steps Towards Rocket Landing and Reusability

Chinese commercial launch company Galactic Energy recently announced a successful test of a small rocket propelled by a jet engine to validate guidance software for rocket landing. The test confirmed that trajectory deviation, landing point deviation, and attitude deviation all met the design requirements.

The test was conducted using the “Firebird-1” vehicle, a small technology verification platform. Galactic Energy plans to perform a “hop test” with the Firebird-6, which will be powered by a kerosene-liquid oxygen engine.

These tests are part of Galactic Energy’s plan to develop the Pallas-1 kerolox reusable launcher. The company aims to achieve a first test flight of the Pallas-1 rocket in the coming year. The rocket, capable of carrying 11,000 pounds (5,000 kilograms) of payload to low Earth orbit, will initially be expendable. However, Galactic Energy intends to make the rocket recoverable through a Falcon 9-like vertical landing by 2025.

Galactic Energy is among several Chinese launch startups working on reusable launch vehicles. Although China has yet to develop a fully reusable rocket, companies such as Galactic Energy, Landspace, iSpace, Deep Blue Aerospace, CAS Space, and Space Pioneer are actively developing reusable launch vehicles.

By successfully testing jet-propelled rockets and validating their guidance software, Galactic Energy is taking significant steps towards landing and reusing rockets, a capability currently achieved only by U.S. companies SpaceX and Blue Origin.