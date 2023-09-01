Chinese Smartphone Firm Honor Unveils Concept Smartphone Designed as Handbag

Chinese smartphone firm Honor, a spinoff from Huawei, has showcased a concept smartphone designed to be worn like a handbag. Named the Honor V Purse, the device was unveiled at the IFA technology show in Berlin. While the concept phone will not be available for sale, Honor aims to demonstrate its potential as it competes with global market leaders Samsung and Apple.

The Honor V Purse features a folding design with a top strip that contains the camera, with hooks provided for a handbag strap to be attached. Notably, the phone’s display can be customized to mimic different handbag designs and the bag strap is interchangeable. Moreover, one of the device’s key features is the ability for customizable faces to open up into real apps. For example, one bag design includes a charm bracelet with a camera icon charm that, when pressed, launches the camera app for taking photos.

The demand for a phone that resembles a handbag may be uncertain, as wearing such a phone in public could be perceived as ostentatious and may increase the risk of damaging the device. However, the convergence of fashion and technology is becoming increasingly popular, as seen with customizable smartwatch straps and watch faces offered by Apple and Samsung.

Although it is unlikely that the Honor V Purse will be released in its current form, Honor intends to demonstrate its capabilities as a high-end smartphone manufacturer, showcasing its ability to innovate and compete in the premium segment of the market alongside Apple and Samsung.

