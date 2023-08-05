China Plans Chang’e-7 Mission to Explore Lunar Water-Ice

Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese National Space Administration have announced their plans for the upcoming Chang’e-7 mission. Scheduled to launch in 2026, the mission aims to identify the location, amount, and dispersion of water-ice in the permanently-shadowed regions (PSRs) of the moon, specifically at the lunar south pole.

The Chang’e-7 orbiter will deploy a lander and a mini-flying probe to perform in-situ analyses of lunar water-ice. The orbiter will conduct remote observations using various instruments while the lander and probe collect samples and conduct analyses on the moon’s surface.

The mini-flying probe will be equipped with a water molecular analyzer to collect lunar surface frost water molecules. It has the unique capability to fly from the sunlit regions on the lunar south pole to the dark bottom of the impact craters within the PSRs, setting it apart from conventional lunar rovers.

Additionally, the mini-flying probe will include a drilling tool, mechanical arm, and heating furnace for conducting spectral analyses of lunar water-ice. The goal is to identify water, ammonia, and other volatiles at the bottom of the PSR craters.

Chang’e-7 is part of China’s plan for lunar robotic and human exploration. It will be followed by the Chang’e-8 mission in 2028, which will conduct experiments on in-situ resource utilization (ISRU) to construct an International Lunar Research Station. China’s ultimate goal is to land Chinese astronauts on the moon by 2030.

The exploration of lunar water-ice is significant as it holds promise for establishing a sustained human presence on the moon and supporting deep space exploration, such as missions to Mars. The presence of lunar water-ice combined with ISRU could reduce the need for constant resupply from Earth, saving cost, time, and resources.

China’s target for water-ice exploration includes the Shackleton Crater, located at the lunar south pole, which has a permanently dark bottom and a sunlit mountainous rim. Recent high-resolution images captured by NASA’s ShadowCam have revealed new details of the lunar surface.

With these ambitious missions, China aims to make significant advancements in lunar exploration and pave the way for future human space exploration endeavors.