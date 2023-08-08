WeLion New Energy Plans to Go Public by 2025

Beijing-based WeLion New Energy Technology Co., a Chinese manufacturer of long-range electric vehicle batteries, is planning to go public no later than 2025. The company is betting on automakers adopting next-generation cells to overcome range anxiety.

WeLion is a supplier of a 1,000km range semi-solid state cell to Chinese EV startup Nio Inc. Founder Li Hong aims for a 20-fold surge in revenue to 10 billion yuan by 2025.

The EV industry is turning to solid-state batteries as they enable high-voltage, high-capacity cathodes that enhance battery capacity and performance. WeLion’s semi-solid state cell is currently being used in Nio’s all-new ES6 sport utility vehicle, making it one of the few next-generation battery makers to achieve mass production and commercialization.

WeLion’s battery for Nio currently has a 150 kWh pack, offering a range of 1,000km. The energy density of the cell stands at 360Wh per kilogram, surpassing Tesla’s estimated 300Wh per kilogram for its 4680 battery.

WeLion’s technology has attracted interest from automakers such as Volkswagen, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Geely Automotive Holdings, and Xiaomi. To meet its ambitious sales goals, WeLion is constructing four additional battery production facilities in China, with the aim of increasing its annual capacity to 30GWh by 2025.

Apart from electric vehicles, the batteries can also be used for energy storage systems and drones.

WeLion’s 1,000km range semi-solid state cell with its high energy density has positioned the company as a leader in the next-generation battery market. With the interest of major automakers and plans for increased production capacity, WeLion aims to capture a significant share of the growing electric vehicle market.