Beijing WeLion Aims to go Public by 2025 as Electric Vehicle Battery Supplier

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 7, 2023
Beijing WeLion New Energy Technology, a Chinese manufacturer of long-range electric vehicle (EV) batteries, plans to go public by 2025. The company is betting on the adoption of next-generation cells by automakers to address range anxiety. WeLion supplies its long-range semi-solid state cell to Chinese EV maker Nio.

Founder Li Hong has set a goal of achieving a 20-fold increase in revenue, reaching 10 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) by 2025. Following its recent funding round, WeLion is valued at 15.7 billion yuan.

WeLion’s technology is being used in Nio’s ES6 SUV, which is equipped with a 150-kilowatt-hour battery pack, enabling a range of 1,000 kilometers (620 miles). The company’s semi-solid state cells offer high-voltage, high-capacity cathodes and have an energy density of 360 watt-hours per kilogram, surpassing Tesla’s 4680 battery.

Notably, WeLion’s technology has attracted interest from major automakers such as Volkswagen Group, Ford Motor, Mercedes-Benz, and Geely, as well as consumer-electronics maker Xiaomi. To meet its sales target, WeLion plans to build four additional battery production facilities in China, expanding its annual capacity to 30 gigawatt-hours by 2025.

While WeLion’s battery is unlikely to replace most lithium-ion batteries in the near future due to its high cost, it shows potential in the luxury car market. However, Li Hong predicts that the company will not exceed 1 percent of the market share by 2025.

