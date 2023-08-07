A Chinese Manufacturer of Long-Range Electric Vehicle Batteries Plans to Go Public by 2025

Beijing WeLion New Energy Technology Co. Ltd., a Chinese manufacturer of long-range electric vehicle (EV) batteries, is aiming to go public by 2025. The company specializes in producing batteries capable of providing a range of up to 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) on a single charge, addressing the issue of range anxiety commonly experienced by potential EV buyers.

Beijing WeLion supplies its 1,000km range semi-solid state cell to Chinese EV manufacturer Nio Inc. The company’s founder, Li Hong, recently expressed his goals of increasing revenue to 10 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) by 2025, representing a 20-fold surge compared to the present figure. This funding will support Beijing WeLion’s ambitious plans for expansion.

With the EV market experiencing rapid growth, the concern of range anxiety has become a significant barrier for many prospective EV owners. Beijing WeLion aims to overcome this hurdle by developing long-range batteries, encouraging more individuals to transition to electric vehicles. The decision to go public demonstrates the company’s confidence in the EV industry’s future and the increasing demand for advanced battery technology.

By going public, Beijing WeLion will secure additional capital to enhance its operations and invest in research and development. This will enable the company to maintain its position as a leader in battery technology, providing automakers with innovative and high-performance cells. With the EV market projected to continue its upward trajectory, Beijing WeLion is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for long-range batteries and contribute to the widespread adoption of electric vehicles.