Chinese Doctors Perform Milestone Remote Surgery Using 5G Robot

Chinese doctors have achieved a significant milestone by performing remote surgery on rabbits using a 5G robot. The surgical team, located at the Hainan Eye Hospital at the Zhongshan Ophthalmic Center in Haikou, Hainan province, operated on the rabbits from a distance of over 350 miles (585 kilometers). The rabbits themselves were situated at the Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou, Guangdong province.

The development of the 5G robot was the result of the collaborative efforts of a team of doctors and scientists. These groundbreaking surgeries were conducted on June 23. Following a month of recovery, all 12 rabbits were reported to be in stable condition, as confirmed by China Daily. It is worth noting that the doctors had previously successfully performed similar surgeries on mice, pigs, and other animals.

The utilization of 5G technology for remote surgery holds great potential in the field of medicine. This achievement demonstrates the progress being made in the integration of advanced technologies and medical practices. The ability to perform surgeries from a remote location opens up new possibilities for reaching patients in inaccessible areas or areas lacking specialist medical services.

Further research and development in this field could enhance healthcare delivery by allowing doctors to operate on patients in real-time, regardless of geographical distance. The successful application of remote surgery on rabbits indicates that this technology could eventually be used on human patients, revolutionizing the way surgeries are performed and improving access to medical care. This milestone serves as a testament to the possibilities and advancements that can be achieved through the combination of medical expertise and cutting-edge technologies.