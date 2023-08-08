WeLion New Energy Technology Makes Breakthrough in Commercializing Semi-Solid State EV Batteries

A Chinese company called WeLion New Energy Technology claims to have made a breakthrough in commercializing “semi-solid state” electric vehicle (EV) batteries, offering significantly increased range. While most EVs currently on the market can travel between 200-350 miles on a single charge, WeLion’s new battery can reportedly go up to 621 miles.

WeLion, founded in 2016 and based in Beijing, holds several core patents and technologies related to solid-state batteries. In May 2023, WeLion’s battery technology was made available to consumers in the Nio ES6, a mass-market EV. The ES6 initially came with a lithium-ion battery pack from Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL). However, as of July 2023, the vehicle can be equipped with the upgraded WeLion “semi-solid state” battery, which allows for a range of 578 miles according to Chinese EPA range tests.

WeLion has gained the interest of major automakers such as Volkswagen, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, and Geely (Volvo). Although no specific vehicles with WeLion batteries have been announced by these companies, WeLion plans to go public in 2025 and increase its battery pack sales twenty-fold. To meet its ambitious goals, the company is building four additional battery plants in China, increasing its annual capacity from 6GWh to 30GWh by 2025.

WeLion’s battery technology is not only targeted at EVs but also finds applications in medical equipment, robots, drones, and other electronic devices. While WeLion’s battery boasts an impressive range, it falls short of the solid-state batteries being developed by Toyota and Honda. Toyota claims to have a solid-state battery with a range of 932 miles, while Honda also touts a high-range, fast-charging solid-state battery. Both companies plan to mass-produce their batteries by the end of the decade. However, the Nio ES6 equipped with WeLion’s battery stands out as one of the few available vehicles with an extended range.

US automakers have not yet announced breakthroughs in solid-state battery technology. It is possible that they may source high-range batteries from overseas companies like WeLion. Recognizing the reliance on China for EV batteries, the Biden administration has allocated $2.8 billion for domestic battery production and research.