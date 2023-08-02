Chinese Battery Manufacturer, Eve Energy, to Build Large Lithium Battery Plant in Thailand

Chinese battery manufacturer, Eve Energy, has revealed its plans to construct a significant lithium battery plant in Thailand. The company has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Thailand’s Energy Absolute Public to establish a joint venture for the development and operation of the plant. With an annual production capacity of at least six gigawatt-hours, the primary focus of the plant will be the manufacturing of lithium batteries.

Under the agreed terms, Energy Absolute will have a 51% stake in the joint venture, while Eve Energy will hold the remaining 49%. Additionally, both companies will share future profits equally. Eve Energy will be responsible for various aspects, including construction, production, operation management, product sales, and new product research and development. On the other hand, Energy Absolute’s primary role will involve establishing a solid relationship with local government authorities to secure subsidies, financing, and product marketing support.

Energy Absolute, a company based in Bangkok, is involved in multiple new energy sectors, including lithium batteries and electric vehicles. The increasing market demand for new energy vehicles has prompted Eve Energy to invest in expanding its lithium battery production capacity. Alongside the project in Thailand, the company previously announced a plan to invest EUR1.3 billion in Hungary for the construction of a power battery plant.

By building the lithium battery plant in Thailand, Eve Energy aims to enhance its services for clients in Southeast Asia. This strategic move aligns with the company’s objective to tap into the growing demand for lithium batteries within the region.